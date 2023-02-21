Liverpool soccer club is not for sale, owner John Henry tells Boston Sports Journal

By Sammy Mngqosini, CNN

English Premier League club Liverpool FC is not for sale, owner John Henry told the Boston Sports Journal in an interview published on Sunday.

Henry’s Fenway Sports Group (FSG) owns US baseball team the Boston Red Sox as well as Liverpool FC, the top-flight soccer club that they bought in 2010.

“I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process,” Henry told Boston Sports Journal in a question-and-answer session conducted via email.

“Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are (we) talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?” Henry added to the Boston Sports Journal.

In November 2022, FSG released a statement which said “we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club” but did not directly answer if the club was for sale.

Liverpool will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 match at Anfield Stadium on Tuesday.

