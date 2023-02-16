LeBron James returns from three-game absence, helps new-look Los Angeles Lakers to impressive victory

By Ben Morse, CNN

LeBron James returned from a three-game absence and helped his new-look Los Angeles Lakers to an impressive 120-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 37-year-old James had missed the three previous games due to ankle soreness but returned to action on Wednesday night to great effect.

In 29 productive minutes on the floor, James scored 21 points and added six rebounds and six assists as he steered the Lakers past the Pelicans.

Former Pelican Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 28 points as well as 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks while new addition D’Angelo Russell chipped in with 21 points and seven assists in the Lakers’ final game before the All-Star break.

After the game, James said that the victory with the revamped roster will be a good starting point for the team to return to after the break.

“I think we’re going to continue to build off tonight,” James told reporters. “I think our skill sets all kind of fit each other.”

It was the Lakers’ 30th different starting lineup in its 59th game of the up-and-down season, comprised of James, Davis, Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt — who acquired in a three-team trade last week.

As well as the acquisitions of Mo Bamba and Rui Hachimura — and the departure of Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson — it has given the Lakers a roster seemingly more well-suited to fitting around its star players.

They showed glimpses of what the future could hold, racing into an early 17-4 lead against the Pelicans, generating an assist on every bucket.

And despite the promise shown on Wednesday night, James said that there is “a lot of work to do still.”

“And every game is going to be tough for us, especially going down the stretch, knowing the type of push that we need to make,” James told reporters afterwards.

“I want the guys to enjoy the break but don’t get 100% detached because we want to come back and try to keep this thing going.

“I feel really good about what we have brewing, but it’s going to take a lot of commitment from us going down the stretch, so I’m looking forward to that.”

The win improves the Lakers’ record to 27-32, but they remain 13th in the Western Conference standings, two games outside of the play-in places.

The Pelicans, who were led in scoring by former Laker Brandon Ingram with 25 points, slip to 30-29 on the season. They sit eighth in the Western Conference.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.