Magnus Carlsen beats Hikaru Nakamura in battle of chess’ big guns

The battle of chess’ behemoths ended in victory for five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen, with the Norwegian beating Hikaru Nakamura to be crowned Airthings Masters champion.

In the grand final played on Chess.com, Carlsen defeated his great rival 2.5-1.5 to win the first Champions Chess Tour event of the season and net £30,000 ($36,192) in the process.

The win also secures him a place in the end-of-season Tour Playoffs in December.

It was the second time that Carlsen had beaten the American in the competition. He had earlier this week seen off the world number six in the winners final, with Nakamura going on to qualify for the grand final by beating Wesley So in the loser’s final.

Carlsen had only lost one game all tournament, to Indian teenager Arjun Erigaisi, but did not feel he had played his best chess.

“It feels a little bit weird,” said Carlsen, per Chess.com. “Overall, I am a little bit underwhelmed since I didn’t feel like the tournament ever got going. But there will be more excitement to come.”

International Master Tania Sachdev said of Carlsen’s performance, per Chess.com: “He was flawless today, start to finish. He took his chances when Hikaru got too risky, he never gave him a chance to come back.

“Even the game when he was on the defense, that big Game 3, that Hikaru opportunity, he really showed amazing resilience. He completely deserves this win. It was amazing play, and this is why he’s World Champion.”

