Kyrie Irving traded from Brooklyn Nets to Dallas Mavericks, per reports

By Matt Foster and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Mavericks gave up Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft equity to complete the deal, according to reports. The Nets also reportedly sent Markieff Morris to Dallas in the trade.

Irving, an eight-time NBA All-Star, requested a trade from the Nets on Friday, according to multiple reports. Irving will play alongside four-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic with the Mavericks.

CNN reached out to both teams and Irving’s agent to confirm the news but did not immediately receive a response.

Earlier this season, Irving, 30, posted a link to a documentary on Twitter that contained anti-Semitic messages. He initially defended the tweet and refused to apologize, resulting in a suspension that kept him off the court for eight games in November. Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said he was “disappointed” in Irving’s actions at the time.

The Anti-Defamation League declined a donation from the athlete after his suspension, and Nike later cut ties with him as well. Irving later issued several apologies to the Jewish community and met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver before his suspension was lifted.

The 30-year-old Irving has averaged 27.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game in 40 games this season, helping the Nets to a 32-20 record.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jacob Lev contributed to this report.