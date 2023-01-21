Women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 7 Coco Gauff eliminated from Australian Open

By Jacob Lev and Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open, after losing in the fourth round on Sunday.

Elena Rybakina defeated the 21-year-old Polish tennis player in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena.

Światek had been favored heading into this year’s tournament after reaching the semifinals last year and winning eight titles in 2022, including two grand slams.

Rybakina, who was born in Russia but has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, won her maiden grand slam title at Wimbledon last year and the first for Kazakhstan.

She will now face Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinal, after Ostapenko beat American Coco Gauff in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 in Margaret Court Arena.

Gauff, who lost to Światek in the final of the French Open last year, finished 2022 ranked seventh and was considered a serious contender for all four grand slams this year.

The 2023 Australian Open runs through January 29 in Melbourne.

