Free-agent shortstop saga ends with Carlos Correa returning to Minnesota Twins

The free-agent saga surrounding shortstop Carlos Correa has finally come to an end.

The coveted World Series winner signed a six-year guaranteed contract to return to the Minnesota Twins, the MLB team announced Wednesday.

The deal is reportedly worth $200 million, according to the salary tracking website Spotrac.

Minnesota is the third MLB team this offseason with whom the 28-year-old has agreed a massive deal.

“I’m happy to be here in Minnesota, I’m happy to be a Twin,” Correa told reporters Wednesday.

“We started something special last year and there is some more work to be done. At the end of the day, we want to bring a championship back to this city. That’s what we’re going to work for from now on.”

After a lone season in Minnesota, Correa agreed on a 13-year, $350 million contract on December 13 with the San Francisco Giants, according to Spotrac. That deal fell through due to concerns arising from his physical.

Eight days later, the New York Mets offered the shortstop a 12-year, $315 million deal, per Spotrac. But that deal also fell apart because of his physical.

In a statement Wednesday, the Mets said: “We were unable to reach an agreement. We wish Carlos all the best.”

Correa signed with the Twins on a three-year, $105.3 million deal, per Spotrac, in March. He opted out of the final two years in November.

The Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico native hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI in 136 games last season.

Prior to joining the Twins, the 2012 top overall draft pick for the Houston Astros played with the Astros for seven seasons and was named to two All-Star teams in 2017 and 2021.

Correa was part of Houston’s first World Series title team in 2017. He won his first Gold Glove, which is awarded to the best defender at each position, in 2021.

The 28-year-old has batted .279 with 155 homers and 553 RBI in eight MLB seasons.

