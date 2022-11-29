Christian Pulisic is day-to-day after being taken to hospital with pelvic contusion suffered scoring winning goal for US

By Kevin Dotson and Matias Grez, CNN

US Men’s National Team (USMNT) forward Christian Pulisic was taken to hospital due to an abdominal injury he suffered while scoring the game-winning goal for the United States in its crucial 1-0 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A US Soccer spokesperson told CNN in an email that Pulisic, who collided with the Iranian goalkeeper after scoring his goal, went for medical scans but “was not hospitalized.”

In a social media post the team said Pulisic was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion. His playing status is day-to-day.

World Cup host broadcaster FOX Sports tweeted a picture of Pulisic in what looks to be a hospital bed with the caption “So f**king proud of my guys I’ll be ready Saturday don’t worry.” The US Men’s National Soccer Team’s Twitter account retweeted the Fox Sports tweet.

Pulisic didn’t discuss his status when he posted on his verified Instagram, writing: “No words to explain what this means to us ! Let’s go @usmnt”

The US Men’s National Team earned a tough 1-0 win over Iran in a nerve-wracking Group B decider at Qatar 2022, securing its place in the knockout stage.

Pulisic’s first-half goal was all that separated the two sides as the USMNT reached the round of 16 for the first time since 2014 — but glee turned to concern after it became clear the star was injured while scoring the winner, leading the Chelsea man to be helped off the pitch by medics.

Pulisic soon re-entered the pitch, but was clearly still struggling with the knock.

The USMNT will be hoping its star man, dubbed ‘Captain America’ by some, is fit for the round of 16 tie against the Netherlands on Saturday but USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter said in his post-match interview that he had no immediate update on Pulisic’s status.

As Group B runners-up, the United States will face Group A winners Netherlands on Saturday.

