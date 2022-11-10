This Michael Schumacher Ferrari just smashed auction records

By George Ramsay, CNN

The Ferrari in which Michael Schumacher won his sixth Formula One world title has smashed auction records to become the most expensive F1 car in history.

The F2003-GA sold for $14.9 million in a Sotheby’s auction in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, almost doubling the previous record for an F1 car when Schumacher’s F2001 fetched $7.5 million in 2017.

According to Sotheby’s, Schumacher recorded five race wins, two podiums and three pole positions in the F2003-GA. In that season, the German finished just two points ahead of Kimi Räikkönen in the championship standings to claim the sixth of his seven world titles.

“Formula One cars of this quality and provenance rarely come to market, and this particular car is the best of the best,” said Augustin Sabatié-Garat, Director of Sales EMEA at Sotheby’s.

“We are delighted that it has achieved a world record price for such a car, as it truly reflects the importance of this chassis.”

The car is ready to be driven after Schumacher’s son, Mick — who races for the Haas F1 team — completed a shakedown in it at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track ahead of the sale.

By claiming his sixth world title, Schumacher passed Juan Manuel Fangio’s record tally and then went on to win his seventh title the following year — a number Lewis Hamilton matched in 2020.

The 53-year-old Schumacher continues to undergo rehabilitation from a brain injury sustained in a skiing accident in December 2013, with his family keeping updates on his health to a minimum.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.