By
Published 9:09 AM

Indianapolis Colts part ways with head coach Frank Reich

<i>Dylan Buell/Getty Images North America/Getty Images</i><br/>The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich
Dylan Buell
Dylan Buell/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich, the NFL team announced Monday.

Indianapolis will hold a news conference later today.

Reich, who was in his fifth season with the Colts, compiled a 40-33-1 record in the regular season and 1-2 in the playoffs.

The Colts — who are 3-5-1 on the year — have lost three consecutive games. Their next game is on the road against the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

More to follow…

