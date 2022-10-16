Was this the biggest upset in postseason history? Padres stun Dodgers to reach National League Championship Series

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Was this the biggest upset in postseason history? The Los Angeles Dodgers were on a winning streak like no other — but it is the San Diego Padres who are on their way to the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

Jake Cronenworth capped a five-run Padres seventh with a two-out, two-run tiebreaking single on Saturday night as the Padres bounced back from a 3-0 deficit to eliminate the National League West champions from the playoffs.

The 3-1 National League Division Series (NLDS) win secures the Padres a home spot against Philadelphia, who beat the Atlanta Braves 8-3 to win their NLDS in four games.

The Dodgers had enjoyed winning a franchise-record 111 games in the regular season and the NLDS series opener, but went on to lose three straight to the Padres who head to their first NLCS in 24 years.

In 2022, the Padres had lost all six series against the Dodgers. According to MLB.com, only one team in playoff history — the 1906 White Sox over the Cubs — had ever won a postseason series against a team it trailed by as much in the standings.

In the American League Division Series, Jeremy Pena homered leading off the 18th inning as Houston Astros eliminated Seattle Mariners to win the best-of-five series 3-0.

The homer decided the longest scoreless game in postseason history in a match that lasted six hours and 22 minutes and totaled nearly 500 pitches.

“It’s a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Pena said, per MLB.com

Elsewhere, rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a bases-loaded, two-strike single with two outs in the ninth inning as host Cleveland rallied for a victory over New York in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

