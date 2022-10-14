Former Wales international Ashley Williams faces FA hearing over alleged ‘improper conduct’ towards opposition coach at junior soccer game

By George Ramsay, CNN

Former Wales international footballer Ashley Williams is facing a disciplinary hearing for his alleged behavior during a junior soccer match, the Manchester Football Association told CNN.

According to the BBC, Williams, who played for Everton and Swansea City in the Premier League and made 86 appearances for Wales, has been accused of confronting an opposition coach during an Under-12s football game involving his son in Manchester.

“Following an investigation, Mr Williams has been charged by Manchester FA with an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 — Improper Conduct (including violent conduct and threatening and/or abusive language/behaviour),” Manchester FA said in a statement.

It added that Williams has responded to the charge by requesting a personal hearing.

CNN has contacted Williams’ representatives for comment and did not receive a response, but a spokesperson for the 38-year-old told the Daily Mail: “Ashley had been assaulted and was defending himself.

“We have 45 witnesses — including people associated with the two teams who were about to use the pitch — who will back up our version of events and we will defend Ashley vigorously.”

The conduct charge comes months after Williams was sanctioned by the Manchester FA for alleged misconduct towards a match official in another Under-12s game in which he was serving as an assistant manager, according to hearing documents published by the Manchester FA.

Williams was accused of “body blocking” the match referee, attempting to snatch a red card from the his hand and using “foul and aggressive language” towards the official.

In a non-personal hearing, the former defender pleaded guilty to the FA’s conduct charges and was suspended from all footballing activity for 182 days from February 25, fined £100 (around $112) and instructed to complete a face-to-face education course.

