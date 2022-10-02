Erling Haaland scores record-breaking hattrick as Manchester City thrash Manchester United 6-3

By Issy Ronald, CNN

Ever since his arrival at Manchester City this summer, Erling Haaland has broken records at an astonishing rate.

And the Norwegian phenom made even more history on Sunday when he became the first player to score a hat-trick in three consecutive English Premier League home matches as his side dismantled its crosstown rival Manchester United 6-3 to remain second in the league.

After waiting 52 years for a player to score a hat-trick in the Manchester derby, City only had to wait six minutes for another as local hero Phil Foden completed his own in the 72nd minute, before United restored some respectability to the score line with two late goals.

Haaland, who moved to City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, has scored 17 goals in 10 games, making him Europe’s most lethal marksman, and he was brilliant against United, not only scoring three but also creating two goals.

City opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Foden, who connected with a Bernardo Silva cross. Haaland soon got on the scoresheet, first heading home from a corner before slotting in Kevin de Bruyne’s perfect pass.

The Norwegian then turned provider, giving Foden an easy chance to make it 4-0 before the break.

Anthony and Anthony Martial scored for United, making it 4-1, then 6-2 and 6-3, on what was a miserable day for Erik ten Hag’s side after a recent upturn in his side’s recent form.

City remain a point behind Arsenal, but with Haaland in such form Pep Guardiola’s team remains favorite to retain its league title, which would be a fifth in six years.

