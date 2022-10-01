USA wins 11th world title at FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

USA defended its title to win a 11th FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup after defeating China 83-61 in Sydney on Saturday.

The Americans upped the ante in the second quarter, taking a 43-33 lead into the break, and eventually eased to a fourth straight title.

A’Ja Wilson — who was named the tournament’s MVP — scored 19 points and Chelsea Gray 10 points as the pair led the way for the favorites before almost 16,000 fans at the Sydney Superdome.

The Americans had impressed throughout in Australia, breaking numerous records on their way to the final, and were deserved winners.

On Monday, the team scored a record points total in thrashing Korea 145-69, and in beating Canada 83-43 the USA recorded the biggest winning margin in the competition for a semifinal.

According to organizers, 145,519 fans attended the tournament — the highest attendance in the history of the competition.

In the day’s other match, Australia great Lauren Jackson scored 30 points as the Opals beat Canada 95-65 in the third place game.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.