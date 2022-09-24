Skip to Content
Arsenal hammers Tottenham 4-0 as match sets new Women’s Super League attendance record

Vivianne Miedema scored twice for Arsenal.
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Vivianne Miedema scored twice for Arsenal.

By Issy Ronald, CNN

In front of the largest-ever crowd for a Women’s Super League match, Arsenal defeated its archrival Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 on a historic day for women’s football in England.

The attendance record was another significant development in a record-breaking year for women’s football, with attendance records also broken at the Women’s European Championships and women’s Champions League.

Arsenal put on a show from the very start for all 47, 367 fans packed inside the Emirates Stadium, with a goal for Beth Mead after just five minutes, before Vivianne Miedema added another two goals either side of Raffaele Souza’s header to complete the rout.

More to follow…

