Los Angeles Dodgers pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Vin Scully on Friday in their first home game since the legendary broadcaster’s death.

Scully, who was the voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, died at his home Tuesday in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles County, at 94.

The Dodgers held a pre-game ceremony to commemorate the Hall of Famer ahead of their game against the San Diego Padres, with players and staff standing on the field as they watched a special video.

“Vin was a man of character, integrity, class — a true gentleman,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the ceremony. “He wasn’t just a Dodger. He loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about.”

Roberts added: “Vin, you will be missed. We love you. We will think about you every day, every game we come here, every fan that shows up to Dodger Stadium.

“There’s a reason you will always be remembered. You will always be linked to these five words: It’s time for Dodger baseball.”

During his last broadcast at the stadium in 2016, Scully hung a banner reading “I’ll Miss You” from his booth. On Friday, a new banner hung from the press box named in his honor read “Vin, We’ll Miss You.”

Players continued to wear black patches on their jerseys which featured a microphone and the word “Vin.” The team will wear it for the remainder of the season.

The Dodgers also said that Scully’s World Series rings, among his most prized possessions, will be featured inside the stadium beginning August 19.

Despite the emotionally charged ceremony, the Dodgers went on to rout the Padres 8-1.

A graduate of Fordham University, Scully began his career with the Dodgers in their original home in Brooklyn, New York, when he was recruited by Hall of Fame broadcaster Red Barber to be the third man on the broadcast crew.

By 25, he became the youngest person to broadcast a World Series game in 1953 and, when two years later Barber left to join the New York Yankees, Scully became the voice for the Dodgers.

Among his many honors, Scully received The Presidential Medal of Freedom, The Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In addition to covering the Dodgers, he also was heard on national TV as an announcer for golf and football as well as baseball.

