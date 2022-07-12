Tour de France: Stage 10 disrupted due to protestors on the course

By David Close, CNN

Stage 10 of the Tour de France was halted on Tuesday after protesters blocked the road during the race.

All riders were forced to stop as the protesters sat across the road to block a clear and safe passage forward.

The broadcast showed authorities on the scene addressing the issue as colored smoke filled the air. Cameras captured a moment when the stage leader Alberto Bettiol deftly rode his bike through the protesters but ultimately had to halt.

It appeared that most of the riders were held back to gather and wait as the road was cleared.

The Tour de France race center said, “The race is neutralized. The race will resume with the same time gaps once the road will be cleared.”

The incident occurred 36 kilometers (22.37 miles) short of the finish line in Megève, France.

The race has since restarted. The disruption lasted roughly 15 minutes.

CNN has reached out to Tour organizers for comment.

