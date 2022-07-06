Women’s Euro 2022: Host England gets campaign underway with hard-fought victory over Austria

By Matias Grez, CNN

It was nervy, it was a grind and, at times, it wasn’t pretty, but England got the job done against Austria in the opening match of Euro 2022.

Beth Mead’s delicate lob after 15 minutes was all that separated the sides in a tense 1-0 England win at a raucous Old Trafford, as Sarina Wiegman’s side secured a hard-earned three points that will no doubt settle the early tournament nerves.

England certainly improved as the match went on and perhaps could have extended its margin of victory, but a lack of care and cohesion in the final third meant a number of good opportunities were squandered.

Austria provided enough of a threat to ensure the match was never comfortable and Wiegman will know how much her team will need to improve if it is to live up to the hype of pre-tournament favorite.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.