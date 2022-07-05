Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Australian media reports

By Amy Woodyatt and Matt Foster, CNN

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face court next month in the Australian capital of Canberra after allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend late last year, according to Australian news reports.

When asked about the charge on Tuesday, Australian police told CNN in a statement: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

Barrister Jason Moffett, who is reportedly representing Kyrgios, told The Canberra Times, who first reported the news, that he had been briefed on the matter, which was “in the context of a domestic relationship.” Moffett said his client is aware of the charge.

CNN has reached out to Moffett for comment.

“The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously,” Moffett told The Canberra Times.

“Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time, we’ll issue a media release,” Moffett added.

Kyrgios, who is due to play Chile’s Cristian Garín on Wednesday at Wimbledon, has reached his first grand slam quarterfinal in seven years.

CNN has reached out to Wimbledon for comment on whether these allegations will affect his participation in the tournament.

