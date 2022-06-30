Candace Parker makes WNBA history by reaching unprecedented milestone

By Matias Grez, CNN

Candace Parker became the first player in WNBA history to reach 6,000-plus career points, 3,000-plus rebounds and 1,500-plus assists, as she led the Chicago Sky to a 91-83 win over the Connecticut Sun.

The seven-time WNBA All-Star posted 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, as well as four blocks, as Chicago extended its record to 14-5 for the season to remain atop the Eastern Conference.

It’s the second piece of history Parker has recorded in the space of a week, after she became the first WNBA player to reach three career triple-doubles in a win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Parker remains the only player in WNBA history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year after her debut season in 2008.

READ: Paolo Banchero chosen as overall first pick by Orlando Magic in NBA Draft

On a night of historic feats, Sue Bird became the WNBA player with most career wins following the Seattle Storm’s 88-78 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.

Bird, who announced earlier this month that this will be her last season in the WNBA, now has 324 career wins, surpassing the previous record held by former Connecticut and Minnesota star Lindsay Whalen.

“That’s amazing,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said, per ESPN. “She would probably say it’s because she’s old. That’s always the response. Just the longevity of an amazing player to have such impact on the game.

“It’s not only the assists with Sue, it’s making big plays, the big shots. I thought she played great defense tonight.

“Those intangibles that she brings, but also: She’s the GOAT, an amazing player with a long career and deserving of every single record she’s about to break because she’s played 20-something years.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.