CFL’s Calgary Stampeders investigating reports that a player was involved in brawl at Newark airport with airline employee

The Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders said they are investigating reports that player Brendan Langley was charged after a fight with a United Airlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport that was partially caught on video, according to a team statement obtained by CNN.

“The Calgary Stampeders football club is aware of the reports concerning Brendan Langley,” the Stampeders said in the statement. “The team is currently looking into the matter in order to learn the full details and will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.”

CNN has reached out to Langley and the CFL with no response.

Earlier Monday, CNN spoke with both the Port Authority in Newark and United Airlines about a confrontation caught on video between a United Airlines employee and another man.

The video reviewed by CNN starts after the confrontation has begun and it is not apparent what instigated the fight. It shows the two exchanging blows.

The Port Authority told CNN a man named Brendan Langley is charged with simple assault after engaging in a fight with a United employee. When asked if the Brendan Langley charged in the incident is the current player with the CFL, the Port Authority declined to comment.

According to a Port Authority spokesperson for Newark airport, Langley was involved in a fight with the employee on May 19 at approximately 11:03 a.m.

Langley was charged with simple assault and released on his own recognizance, the Port Authority spokesperson said. United did not identify the former employee and the Port Authority did not indicate he faced any charges.

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities in their investigation of this matter,” the airline said in a statement to CNN. “United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated.”

CFL player Brendan Langley was signed as a free agent in February for the Stampeders. According to the team’s site, he is a former NFL player drafted in 2017 by the Denver Broncos.

