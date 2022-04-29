Boris Becker sentenced to two-and-a-years in jail over bankruptcy charges

By CNN Sport staff

Six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail on Friday for flouting the terms of his bankruptcy in 2017, the UK’s PA media reported.

Earlier this month, the 54-year-old Becker, a former world No. 1 and three-time Wimbledon champion, was found guilty of four offences relating to his bankruptcy, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets, according to the Insolvency Service.

During the sentencing at London’s Southwark Crown Court, Becker, supported by partner Lilian de Carvalho, wore a grey suit, white shirt, and a striped tie in the Wimbledon colors of green and purple.

Judge Deborah Taylor, who handed down the sentence, said the former tennis player will serve half the sentence.

“I take into account what has been described as your fall from grace. You have lost your career and reputation and all of your property as a result of your bankruptcy,” said the judge, according to PA.

“You have not shown remorse, acceptance of your guilt and have sought to distance yourself from your offending and your bankruptcy.

“While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility.”

Becker was declared bankrupt in June 2017, meaning he was legally obliged to disclose all his assets.

The German made tennis history when he won Wimbledon aged 17 in 1985 and went on to win five more grand slam titles over the next 11 years.

He has remained active in the tennis world since retiring from the sport, notably as the coach of Novak Djokovic and through frequent media appearances as a commentator and pundit.

