Tiger Woods’ improbable Masters journey continues as he tees off for third round

By Ben Morse, CNN

Tiger Woods’ incredible Masters journey continued on Saturday as he teed off for his third round at Augusta National.

The 15-time major winner defied the odds and made the cut on Friday, carding a two-over-par 74 after a roller-coaster round.

Woods has already achieved much more than what many thought he could as he makes his first appearance in competitive golf since his February 2021 car crash.

Woods begins his round nine shots, playing alongside fellow American Kevin Kisner, behind runaway leader Scottie Scheffler, who finished the second round with a five-shot lead.

Although the five-time Masters champion would have been hoping for a strong start to really make a charge, his Saturday got off to a bad start as he bogeyed the opening hole to fall to two-over for the tournament.

This is a developing story and will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.