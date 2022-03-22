Notre Dame Fighting Irish set program record as they thrash Oklahoma Sooners in NCAA women’s tournament

By CNN Sport Staff

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s basketball team turned on the style as it thrashed the Oklahoma Sooners 108-64 at the NCAA women’s tournament on Monday.

Notre Dame reached the Sweet 16 and set a program record for points scored in the process, handing Oklahoma its largest ever loss at home.

Dara Mabrey scored five consecutive three-pointers in the first quarter as her team dominated for much of the game.

The 22-year-old finished with a high of 29 points, including a total of seven three-pointers.

“We just came out dripping in confidence,” Mabrey told ESPN.

Notre Dame’s head coach Niele Ivey praised her team for its performance and she’s not the only member of her family to enjoy success this week.

Her son, Jaden, also helped his Purdue side to the Sweet 16 of the men’s tournament.

“I was just so happy that he’s living out his dreams, I’m living out my dreams, and to watch him help his team get to the Sweet 16 was just so special for me,” she said.

“It was hard not being there, but he knows that I have a job to do, as well. I had a FaceTime with him earlier just before the game, so we’re there for each other in spirit. But yeah, it’s just a special bond.”

Notre Dame will now face NC State for a spot in the Elite Eight with the game set for March 26.

