Texas grand jury declines to charge NFL QB Deshaun Watson

A Harris County grand jury has declined to charge Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson over allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct.

“After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson,” Dane Schiller, spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said. “Grand jury proceedings are secret by law, so no information related to their inquiry may be disclosed.”

Watson still faces more than 22 lawsuits by women, many alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead attorney, said in a statement he is “delighted” with the grand jury’s decision.

“Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses. Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, we are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions,” Hardin said. “We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have.”

Watson is an NFL superstar, having been selected for three Pro Bowls in his five seasons with the Houston Texans. He did not play during the 2021 season because of investigations into the allegations.

According to the Spotrac website, he signed a four-year, $156 million contract in 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

