MLB reaches labor deal agreement with players union

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have agreed to a tentative deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, two sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN, ending a monthslong lockout.

According to a source, the deal is subject to ratification by the entire union and they hope to have it ratified quickly. The source tells CNN that players would report to spring training within the next few days.

The prior collective bargaining agreement — which determines players’ terms and conditions of employment — expired in December and owners of the league’s 30 franchises then locked out players.

That kept players off team property and no teams or players were allowed to sign new contracts or conduct trades.

