MLB cancels more games with labor talks not able to reach a deal

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that Opening Day has been pushed back until at least April 14 as the league and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) could not reach a deal on a collective bargaining agreement.

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

“The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.”

Manfred said another two series are being canceled and Opening Day is postponed again.

“I am saddened by this situation’s continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans,” Manfred said. “We have the utmost respect for our players and hope they will ultimately choose to accept the fair agreement they have been offered.”

Representatives from Major League Baseball and the players’ union met again Wednesday trying to hash out a new collective bargaining agreement.

A failure to reach a deal last week resulted in the league declaring the first two series of regular-season games canceled and postponing the scheduled Opening Day of March 31.

At issue are disagreements over how to distribute an estimated $11 billion in annual revenue. Owners say they have been battered by shrinking attendance due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and players — particularly those who are not among the stars of the league — have seen salaries decline in recent years.

The last major work stoppage led to the cancellation of part of the 1994 season and the entire playoffs — and a deal reached the next spring produced a truncated 144-game schedule.

Lockout began in December

Less than a month after the Atlanta Braves were crowned champions at the 2021 World Series, the prior collective bargaining agreement — which determines players’ terms and conditions of employment — expired, leading the owners of the league’s 30 franchises to lock out players until a new deal is achieved.

During the lockout, players aren’t allowed on team property and no teams or players may sign new contracts or conduct trades.

As offers and counteroffers proposed in February were rejected, the league canceled spring training games that were set to begin at the end of that month.

According to MLB.com, Manfred said that “based on injury data and the experience of the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, Spring Training should be at least four weeks long in order for players to properly prepare for the season.”

