Shane Warne: Australian cricket great dies of suspected heart attack aged 52

By Aleks Klosok and Ben Church, CNN

Australian cricketer Shane Warne, considered one of the greatest players in history of the sport, has died at the age of 52, his management company confirmed to CNN on Friday.

“It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March,” said a statement from MPC Entertainment.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

