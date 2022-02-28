Derek Jeter steps down as Miami Marlins CEO

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Derek Jeter has stepped down as the CEO of the Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball (MLB), citing philosophical differences with the club.

Jeter, along with the Marlins, announced the news Monday.

“Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club,” Jeter said in a statement. “We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

“That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

Jeter, who was CEO for the last four seasons, was also part of the ownership group that acquired the team on October 2, 2017. Jeter became the first African American owner/CEO in MLB history, according to the Marlins.

Under Jeter, the Marlins were 218-327 with one postseason appearance during the Covid-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“My family and I would like to thank our incredible staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players, and the greater Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home,” Jeter said in the statement. “The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team.”

MLB is in the midst of its first work stoppage since the 1994-1995 season. Owners and players are currently negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Without a new deal, there will be no baseball. The CBA determines players’ terms and conditions of employment.

Bruce Sherman, Marlins chairman and principal owner, thanked Jeter for his time with the organization.

“We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise,” Sherman said in a statement. “The ownership group is committed to keep investing in the future of the franchise — and we are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, Jr., also thanked Jeter.

“Derek is a winner on and off the field,” Manfred said in a statement. “In addition to his valuable contributions as a front office executive, Derek was a highly respected voice on our Diversity and Competition Committees.”

“He helped build a talented front office with the Marlins, including moving the game forward by hiring women in top roles in the Club’s baseball operations and executive leadership, and a foundation that has positioned the Marlins for long-term success. Derek is a pillar of our game and we look forward to his future contributions to Baseball.”

