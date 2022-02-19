Skip to Content
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday

<i>Adam Pretty/Getty Images</i><br/>Gold medal winners Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi of Team Germany at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 19
By Ben Church, CNN

There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Saturday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who took home gold for their delegations on Day 15 of the Games.

Bobsleigh

  • Two-woman: Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi, Germany

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Men’s 50km Mass Start Free: Alexander Bolshunov, Team ROC

Curling

  • Men’s: Sweden

Figure Skating

  • Pair Skating-Free Skating: Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China

Freestyle Skiing

  • Men’s Freeski Halfpipe: Nico Porteous, New Zealand

Speed Skating

  • Men’s Mass Start: Bart Swings, Belgium
  • Women’s Mass Start: Irene Schouten, Netherlands

The full medal table can be found here.

