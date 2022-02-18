Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Friday
By Homero De La Fuente, CNN
There were five gold medals up for grabs on Friday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 14 of the Games.
Biathlon
- Women’s 12.5km mass start: Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, France
- Men’s 15km mass start: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway
Freestyle Skiing
- Women’s freeski halfpipe: Eileen Gu, China
- Men’s ski cross big: Ryan Regez, Switzerland
Speed Skating
- Men’s 1,000m: Thomas Krol, The Netherlands
