Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday

By Jack Bantock, CNN

There were eight gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 12 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

Men’s slalom: Clement Noel, France

Biathlon

Women’s 4x6km Relay: Sweden

Cross-Country Skiing

Women’s team sprint classic: Germany

Men’s team sprint classic: Norway

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s freeski slopestyle: Alexander Hall, USA

Men’s aerials: Qi Guangpu, China

Short Track Speed Skating

Men’s 5000m relay: Canada

Women’s 1500m: Choi Min-jeong, South Korea

The full medal table can be found here.

