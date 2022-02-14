Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday

By Ben Morse, CNN

There were four gold medals up for grabs on Monday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 10 of the Games.

Bobsled

Women’s monobob: Kaillie Humphries, USA

Figure Skating

Ice dance: Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France

Freestyle Skiing

Women’s aerials: Xu Mengtao, China

Ski Jumping

Men’s team event: Austria

The full medal table can be found here.

The-CNN-Wire

