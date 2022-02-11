Skip to Content
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Friday

<i>Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images</i><br/>Lara Gut-Behrami wins the gold medal during the women's super-G.
By Ben Morse, CNN

There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 7 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

  • Women’s super-G: Lara Gut-Behrami, Switzerland

Biathlon

  • Women’s 7.5km sprint: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Men’s 15km classic: Iivo Niskanen, Finland

Short Track Speed Skating

  • Women’s 1,000m: Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands

Skeleton

  • Men: Christopher Grotheer, Germany

Snowboard

  • Men’s snowboard halfpipe: Ayumu Hirano, Japan

Speed Skating

  • Men’s 10,000m: Nils van der Poel, Sweden

