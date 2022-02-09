Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday

By Ben Morse, CNN

There were six gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 5 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Slalom: Petra Vlhova, Slovakia

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s Freeski Big Air: Birk Ruud, Norway

Luge

Doubles: Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, Germany

Nordic Combined

Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country: Vinzenz Geiger, Germany

Short Track Speed Skating

Men’s 1,500m: Hwang Dae-heon, Republic of Korea

Snowboard

Women’s Snowboard Cross: Lindsey Jacobellis, USA

