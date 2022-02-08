Skip to Content
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday

Gold medalist Eileen Gu of China celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing big air at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Gold medalist Eileen Gu of China celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing big air at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Ten gold medals were won on Day 4 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold.

Alpine Skiing

  • Men’s Super-G: Matthias Mayer, Austria

Biathlon

  • Men’s 20km Individual: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Women’s Sprint Free: Jonna Sundling, Sweden
  • Men’s Sprint Free: Johannes Klæbo, Norway

Curling

  • Mixed Doubles: Italy

Freestyle Skiing

  • Women’s Freeski Big Air: Eileen Gu, China

Luge

  • Women’s Singles: Natalie Geisenberger, Germany

Snowboard

  • Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom: Ester Ledecká, Czech Republic
  • Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom: Benjamin Karl, Austria

Speed Skating

  • Men’s 1,500m: Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands

