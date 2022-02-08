Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday
By Wayne Sterling, CNN
Ten gold medals were won on Day 4 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold.
Alpine Skiing
- Men’s Super-G: Matthias Mayer, Austria
Biathlon
- Men’s 20km Individual: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France
Cross-Country Skiing
- Women’s Sprint Free: Jonna Sundling, Sweden
- Men’s Sprint Free: Johannes Klæbo, Norway
Curling
- Mixed Doubles: Italy
Freestyle Skiing
- Women’s Freeski Big Air: Eileen Gu, China
Luge
- Women’s Singles: Natalie Geisenberger, Germany
Snowboard
- Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom: Ester Ledecká, Czech Republic
- Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom: Benjamin Karl, Austria
Speed Skating
- Men’s 1,500m: Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands
