New allegations detailed against NFL and Washington Commanders’ owner Dan Snyder in Capitol Hill appearance

Former employees and cheerleaders from the NFL’s Washington Commanders on Capitol Hill Thursday detailed their accusations of owner Dan Snyder, including asking staff to compile lewd video clips of cheerleaders without their knowledge or consent as well as a new claim of unwanted sexual touching.

At a House Oversight Committee roundtable, former cheerleader and Marketing and Events Coordinator Tiffani Johnston accused Snyder of putting his hand on her thigh during a dinner and then grabbing her arm to pull her into his limousine as she fended off advances, a new allegation.

A former video production manager alleges that he was asked to produce a lewd video featuring nude outtake clips of cheerleaders from a photoshoot without their knowledge at the request of Snyder.

Many of the previous allegations were first detailed by The Washington Post in 2020, which also reported that the team paid $1.6 million to a former employee in 2009 to settle a sexual misconduct claim against Snyder, though neither Snyder nor the team acknowledged any wrongdoing in the agreement.

Several female former employees allege that for years, Snyder created a toxic environment of abuse and sexual harassment, where female employees were directed to wear tight clothing and faced lewd language and unwanted advances.

“Dan Snyder rules by fear,” the team’s former Director of Marketing Melanie Coburn told the panel.

Snyder responded to the allegations in a statement Thursday.

“While past conduct at the Team was unacceptable, the allegations leveled against me personally in today’s roundtable — many of which are well over 13 years old — are outright lies. I unequivocally deny having participated in any such conduct, at any time and with respect to any person.

“Tanya and I will not be distracted by those with a contrary agenda from continuing with the positive personnel and cultural changes that have been made at the Team over the past 18 months, and those that we continue to make both on and off the field,” Snyder said, referencing his wife, who was named co-CEO of the team last year.

In 2020, the NFL conducted a yearlong investigation into the franchise’s work environment, and last July handed Snyder a $10 million fine.

The investigation concluded that Snyder was responsible for the club’s unprofessional and intimidating culture, and that he failed to establish a respectful work environment. At the time, Snyder said in a statement that the workplace culture was “not what it should be” and said he felt “great remorse for the people who had difficult, even traumatic, experiences while working here.”

But the league never released the full findings of the investigation.

Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represented 40 former employees, said in response to the fine that the NFL chose “to protect” Snyder and “effectively told survivors in this country and around the world that it does not care about them or credit their experiences.”

The league’s lack of transparency has been called a “coverup” by several of the accusers, who demand the full report be released to the public.

