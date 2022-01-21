Women’s handball team ‘disgusted’ after hidden cameras are discovered in locker room

By Nadine Schmidt and George Ramsay, CNN

A top women’s handball team in Germany says it is sticking together after two hidden cameras were discovered in the players’ locker room earlier this week.

According to TuS Metzingen, which competes in the Bundesliga, an individual has since been placed under urgent suspicion and their association with the club has been terminated immediately. A police investigation is ongoing.

“This disgusting act — which was also committed by a person we trust directly — is simply shocking and has affected all of us greatly,” said manager Ferenc Rott in a statement released by Metzingen on Thursday.

In the statement, the team did not identify the person it suspects, nor their role with the team.

“We have discussed this incident intensively with the team and I am very impressed that our players have stuck together so strongly and decided to play the game against Bietigheim [on Wednesday] together,” Rott added.

“We will not let something like this bring us down — and the fact that the team wants to play handball again immediately is a very strong signal.

“We have received a lot of support from the police, the association and other teams during this difficult time. That helps, of course, and we thank them for that.”

Following Metzingen’s game on Wednesday, which it lost 32-20, the team posted on social media: “We will not let anything, or anyone, get us down.

“Women’s handball stands together and resolutely fights back against all those who threaten us and our sport. Our cohesion is bigger than any rivalry, every game, every goal!”

According to local newspaper Reutlinger General Anzeiger and quoted by CNN affiliate NTV, a police spokesman has confirmed the case and said the suspect is still at large.

CNN has contacted the police in Reutlingen, the city close to where the club is based, and they declined to issue a separate statement.

Andreas Thiel, the chairman of Handball Bundesliga Frauen (HBF), said: “Such a criminal act contradicts all the values that we as the HBF represent together with our clubs.

“TuS Metzingen acted quickly and immediately informed the police so that a suspect could already be identified. The club can be sure of the HBF’s full support.”

The governing body also said that it has the “highest respect” for Metzingen’s players after they chose to play against Bietigheim on Wednesday.

