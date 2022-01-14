Novak Djokovic detained in Australia ahead of decisive immigration hearing
By Hannah Ritchie, Helen Regan and Joshua Berlinger, CNN
Novak Djokovic was detained by Australian border authorities on Saturday morning, as per a court-ordered arrangement decided Friday.
Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player, has had his visa revoked twice by immigration officials because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments