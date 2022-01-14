Skip to Content
Novak Djokovic detained in Australia ahead of decisive immigration hearing

<i>Martin Keep/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Novak Djokovic was detained by Australian border authorities on Saturday morning
By Hannah Ritchie, Helen Regan and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Novak Djokovic was detained by Australian border authorities on Saturday morning, as per a court-ordered arrangement decided Friday.

Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player, has had his visa revoked twice by immigration officials because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

