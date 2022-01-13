Netflix teaming up with PGA Tour and golf’s majors for ‘immersive’ docuseries with glittering cast of players

By Ben Morse, CNN

Forget Netflix and chill — it’s time to pitch and putt with a new docuseries.

The streaming service announced on Wednesday it will be teaming up with the PGA Tour and golf’s major championships to release an “immersive documentary series.”

The series will follow the lives and stories of some of the biggest names in the sport as they compete across the globe during the 2022 season.

The announcement revealed the star-studded cast of golfers it would follow, in a series that will be produced in part by the company behind the “Drive to Survive” series in Formula One which has become so popular.

In what is a first in golf, all four governing bodies that organize golf’s major championships — Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, the USGA, and The R&A — will provide access to all four majors, as well as some of the biggest events on the PGA Tour schedule, including the Players Championship and the season-ending FedExCup.

With “unprecedented access inside the ropes and behind the scenes,” the series aims to display the “intensity of training, travel, victory, and defeat through the lens of a diverse group of players and their support teams,” Netflix said in its statement.

“This partnership with Netflix presents the PGA TOUR and the four major championships an opportunity to tap into a completely new and diverse audience,” Rick Anderson, chief media officer of the PGA Tour, said.

“This documentary will give fans an authentic look into the real lives of our athletes, and what it’s like to win — and lose — during a season on the PGA TOUR.”

“We are thrilled to bring golf’s leading organizations and players together for this first-of-its-kind partnership and unparalleled window into life on the Tour,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix vice president of unscripted and documentary Series, said.

“Our members will love getting to know the players and personalities as well as the iconic venues along the way. Even the most devoted golf fans have never seen the sport quite like this.”

The golfers the series would follow, listed in alphabetical order: Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Na, Mito Pereira, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Bubba Watson.

Netflix also announced it would follow the No. 1 ranked amateur golfer, Keita Nakajima, as he plays in the first majors of his career.

