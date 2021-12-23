Premier League: Two more fixtures postponed due to Covid cases

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

The Premier League has been forced to postpone two matches scheduled for Boxing Day due to Covid-19 issues within Leeds United and Watford.

The league said the two clubs did not having enough available players to field a team as the reason for the postponements.

“The League is aware that the decision to postpone these two matches will disappoint supporters and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games,” the Premier League said in a statement on Thursday.

“The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is the priority. The League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday.”

Watford were scheduled to play away against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Leeds United were due to visit at Liverpool on Sunday, Dec. 26.

“While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the clubs’ and the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible,” added the Premier League statement.

“The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.”

Leeds announced that the training ground at Thorp Arch will be closed for the next two days following five new positive Covid-19 cases within the first-team squad and staff, on the advice of Public Health England.

Last weekend the Premier League postponed 10 matches as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the country. In total, 12 matches have now been postponed due to Covid-19.

