Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal sex of unborn twins with adorable family video

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Cristiano Ronaldo and his pregnant partner, Georgina Rodriguez, have revealed the sex of their unborn twins in a video that is likely to warm millions of hearts just in time for Christmas.

On Thursday, the Manchester United superstar shared a clip on Instagram of the moment the couple enlisted the help of their four older children to announce the news to fans.

In the adorable video, the children are seen holding two black balloons, with the boys on one side and the girls on the other.

After Rodriguez gives a 1, 2, 3 countdown off-camera, the children pop the balloons. One of the balloons releases pink confetti, while blue confetti comes from the other, signifying that the couple are having … a boy and a girl.

The elated boys shout: “It’s a boy!” while the girls chant: “It’s a girl!”

As the celebrations continue, the excitement becomes too much for the younger boy, 4-year-old Mateo, who starts to cry.

Ronaldo, aged 36, captioned the clip: “Where life begins and love never ends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blessed.”

He was soon inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities, with his Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford writing: “Congratulations brother,” along with a heart emoji.

Ronaldo’s first child with Rodriguez, Alana Martina, was born in 2017. He is also father to fraternal twins Eva and Mateo, whom he welcomed via a surrogate in 2017. The doting dad also shares his son Cristiano Jr., 11, with a former partner who has never been publicly named.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced they were expecting again back in October, with a photo of the couple cuddled up and holding an ultrasound scan.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” the Portuguese sports icon told his 377 million Instagram followers at the time. “Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.