Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo to face PSG’s Lionel Messi in Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will come head-to-head after Manchester United was drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 on Monday.

The pair will renew their legendary rivalry on European football’s biggest stage with a place in the tournament’s quarterfinals at stake.

Messi and Ronaldo have faced off in 36 matches over the course of their careers, with Messi winning 16 times compared to Ronaldo’s 11.

The PSG star has scored 22 goals in those games, while the tournament’s all-time top scorer has scored 21.

The majority of their previous meetings have come when playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid, so the latest fixture will be a new dynamic in their history.

Manchester United has struggled with consistency this season but have fresh impetus since Ralf Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager last month.

Meanwhile, PSG will be gunning for the club’s first Champions League trophy with a team dripping in world class talent — led by Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

Elsewhere in the draw, reigning Champions League champion Chelsea was drawn against defending French champion Lille.

Last year’s runner-up Manchester City faces Villarreal in its search for a first Champions League title, while Atlético Madrid faces a tough challenge against one of the tournament favorites: Bayern Munich.

There were notably some technical difficulties with the draw in Nyon, Switzerland, with Manchester United initially being incorrectly drawn against Villarreal — the two teams shared a group in the previous round and therefore could not meet.

However, European governing body UEFA continued with the draw as usual.

The first legs of the round-of-16 ties are scheduled for February 15/16 and 22/23 with the returns scheduled for March 8/9 and 15/16. The final is set to take place in St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 28.

