Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh says he will gift his bonus to staffers who took pay cuts

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh will donate the bonus money he’ll earn this season to employees of the athletic department who were impacted by Covid-19-related pay cuts, Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh secured a $500,000 bonus Saturday when the Wolverines defeated rival Ohio State Buckeyes to secure the Big Ten East Division crown.

He and his wife, Sarah, “were talking about it last night, and we decided any bonus money that I am to receive through this season will be redirected to reimburse U of M athletic department employees who have stayed while taking a voluntary or mandatory pay reduction during the last 18 months during the pandemic,” Harbaugh said Monday in his weekly interview on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show.

There are so many people his wife and children have gotten close to, “whether it’s folks that work here in football or at the ticket department or baseball coaches, (swimming and diving coach) Mike Bottom,” Harbaugh said.

It’s “really just our family way, our family contribution to those that have had some financial strain through the last 18 months,” Harbaugh said.

The Harbaughs’ generosity stands to benefit hundreds of employees, according to a spokesperson for the Michigan athletic department.

If Michigan is victorious in the Big Ten championship game this Saturday against Iowa, Harbaugh would earn another $1 million bonus.

The total amount of bonus money earned could run as high as $3.475 million if Harbaugh hits every goal laid out in his contract.

