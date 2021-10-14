Jon Gruden: EA Sports are ‘taking steps’ to remove former Las Vegas Raiders head coach from Madden NFL 22

CNN - Sports

By CNN Sports staff

EA Sports will remove former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden from Madden NFL 22, the video game company announced Wednesday.

Gruden resigned as head coach of the Raiders following reports of homophobic, racist and misogynistic emails uncovered as part of an NFL investigation into workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team.

“EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity,” said a statement regarding Madden NFL 22.

“Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden’s resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic likeness via a title update in the coming weeks.”

Earlier this week, Gruden was removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor following his resignation.

Meanwhile, Raiders owner Mark Davis, who has said little since Gruden’s resignation, told ESPN that he has “no comment” on the matter.

“Ask the NFL,” he added. “They have all the answers.”

CNN has reached out to the Raiders and the NFL for comment regarding Davis’ remark.

The NFL previously told CNN that during the course of the review of workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team, the league was informed of the existence of emails that raised issues beyond the scope of that investigation.

The league has also told CNN that more details of the investigation will not be released for confidentiality reasons.

Reacting to Gruden’s resignation, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told reporters on Wednesday that “I love the man, I hate the sin.”

Carr added: “No one’s perfect, if we just started opening up everyone’s private emails and texts people would start sweating a little … maybe that’s what they should do for all coaches and GMs and owners from now on. Got to open up everything and see what happens.

“You hate the action. You hate it. You’re not supposed to like it, but you love the person and I love the person.”

The team’s general manager Mike Mayock also told reporters that Carl Nassib, the first active NFL player to come out as gay, requested a personal day this week.

“He just said he’s got a lot to process, there’s a lot that’s been going on in the last few days and of course we support that request,” said Mayock.

The Raiders, who have gone 3-2 so far this season, face the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Rich Bisaccia has been appointed interim head coach of the Raiders ahead of the game.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.