Here’s who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Twenty gold medals were won. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold.

Artistic Gymnastics

Men’s Rings: Liu Yang, China

Women’s Floor Exercise: Jade Carey, United States

Men’s Vault: Shin Jea-hwan, South Korea

Athletics

Men’s Long Jump: Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece

Women’s 100m Hurdles: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico

Women’s Discus Throw: Valarie Allman, United States

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase: Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco

Women’s 5000m: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands

Badminton

Women’s Doubles: Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu, Indonesia

Men’s Singles: Viktor Axelsen, Denmark

Cycling Track

Women’s Team Sprint: China

Equestrian

Eventing Jumping Team: Great Britain

Eventing Individual Jumping: Julia Krajewski, Germany

Shooting

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Jean Quiquampoix, France

Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions: Zhang Changhong, China

Weightlifting

Women’s 87kg: Wang Zhouyu, China

Women’s +87kg: Li Wenwen, China

Wrestling

Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg: Luis Orta Sanchez, Cuba

Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg : Mijain Lopez Nunez, Cuba

Women’s Freestyle 76kg: Aline Rotter Focken, Germany

