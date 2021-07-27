Simone Biles withdraws from women’s team gymnastics at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

CNN - Sports

By George Ramsay, CNN

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women’s team gymnastic final event, according to USA Gymnastics.

She withdrew from the final on Tuesday at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after leaving the arena to be attended to by the trainer.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” said a USA Gymnastics statement. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

“Thinking of you, Simone!” added the statement.

After Biles returned to the arena she didn’t t warm up for uneven bars — USA’s second apparatus — with Jordan Chiles warming up instead.

Biles was looking to add to her haul of four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“Simone, on the first event of the first rotation of the team competition … she bailed out of her vault,” said CNN sports analyst Christine Brennan.

Once she was back in the arena, Biles supported her teammates from the sidelines — chatting with them and cheering after each routine.

