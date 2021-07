Here’s who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday

CNN - Sports

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Eighteen athletes won gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Here’s a breakdown of who clinched gold:

Archery

Women’s Team: Republic of Korea

Cycling

Women’s Road Race: Anna Kiesenhofer, Austria

Diving

Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard: China

Fencing

Women’s Foil Individual: Lee Kiefer, USA

Men’s Epee Individual: Romain Cannone, France

Judo

Women’s -52kg: Uta Abe, Japan

Men’s -66kg: Hifumi Abe, Japan

Shooting

Women’s 10m Air Pistol: Vitalina Batsarashkina, ROC

Men’s 10m Air Rifle: William Shaner, USA

Skateboarding

Men’s Street: Yuto Horigome, Japan

Swimming

Men’s 400m Individual Medley: Chase Kalisz, USA

Men’s 400m Freestyle: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia

Women’s 400m Individual Medley: Yui Ohashi, Japan

Women’s 4 X 100m Freestyle Relay: Australia

Taekwondo

Women’s -57kg: Anastasija Zolotic, USA

Men’s -68kg: Ulugbek Rashitov, Uzbekistan

Weightlifting

Men’s 61kg: LI Fabin, China

Men’s 67kg: Chen Lijun, China

