Here’s who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

All 11 gold medals have been awarded at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Saturday. Here’s a breakdown of who clinched gold:

Archery

  • Mixed Team: Republic of Korea

Cycling

  • Men’s Road Race: Richard Carapaz, Ecuador

Fencing

  • Women’s Epee Individual: Yiwen Sun, China
  • Men’s Sabre Individual: Aron Szilagyi, Hungary

Judo

  • Women’s -48kg: Distria Krasniqi, Kosovo
  • Men’s -60kg: Naohisa Takato, Japan

Shooting

  • Men’s 10m Air Pistol: Javad Foroughi, Iran
  • Women’s 10m Air Rifle: Qian Yang, China

Taekwondo

  • Women’s -49kg: Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand
  • Men’s -58kg: Vito Dell’aquila, Italy

Weightlifting

  • Women’s 49kg: Zhihui Hou, China

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the event title for Women’s 10m Air Rifle. It has been fixed.

