US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics

By Chie Kobayashi for CNN

An unnamed female US gymnast has tested positive for Covid-19 just days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, officials said Monday.

The teenage gymnast tested positive on Sunday and the result was confirmed Monday, Inzai city official Takamitsu Ooura said.

The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team had tested positive. The athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine.

The teenage gymnast is staying in Inzai City in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, for pre-camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics which start on Friday.

The gymnast has no symptoms and is quarantined in her hotel room while she waits for the public health center to decide on whether or not to hospitalize her.

One gymnast has been identified as a close contact of the gymnast who tested positive.

Tokyo 2020 reported Monday that there are 58 Covid-19 cases linked to the Olympic Games.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

