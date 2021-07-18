Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen involved in high-speed collision at British Grand Prix

CNN - Sports

By John Sinnott, CNN

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, who is leading the drivers’ championship this season, were involved in a high-speed collision on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton made a number of attempts to overtake Verstappen on that first lap and when the drivers arrived at Copse Corner, the Briton’s front-left wheel touched the Red Bull driver’s back-right tire.

Verstappen span off the track and across the gravel before crashing into the barriers, though the Dutchman was able to walk away from his wrecked car.

The race was suspended with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the lead.

More to follow.

